Possible record highs.

Our rain chances have gone away for the rest of the week as very hot weather settles in. Low 100s spread across most of the area for Wednesday and Thursday our high temperatures will be a few degrees higher. Southwest winds will drive the dry line over into the east panhandle along the caprock which means our eastern two rows of counties will have the high heat and high humidity. Low 90s return for Friday and into the weekend with a slight chance for evening storms Saturday through Monday.

