Panhandle HS student wins scholarship for litter clean up efforts

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A student at Panhandle High School won a $2,000 scholarship for helping clean up a neighborhood in Amarillo.

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest recognized students taking an active role in littler prevention at their school or in their community.

Olivia Horner, a recent graduate of PHS, was one of three high school seniors honored for their work.

TxDOT selected Horner based on her clean-up effort in the North Heights neighborhood of Amarillo.

During the effort, Horner gathered a truck, trailer and volunteers to spend the day clearing up the area and making numerous trips to a landfill.

Horner and the volunteers disposed of mattresses, furniture, tired, wood and other debris littering the neighborhood.

The group collected more than 3,500 pounds of trash during the eight-hour event.

“My volunteers and I had the opportunity to see what a neighborhood looks like when it is overtaken by litter,” she said. “I believe that after participating in this clean up, we will pick up trash in our own yards, in our own neighborhoods and even in other states while on vacation.”

