Officials: Man wanted for bond forfeiture on charge of sexual abuse of a child

Jerry Rene Medrano
Jerry Rene Medrano(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for bond forfeiture on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Officials identified the man as 46-year-old Jerry Rene Medrano.

He is described as six-feet-one-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said he is wanted for bond forfeiture on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

Those with information on Medrano’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

