Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a...
Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a winery in Santa Rosa, California. He required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery(Source: Sonoma Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

This evening kicks off the first day to the 75th anniversary of Dogie Days in Dumas.
This year’s Dogie Days expected to raise more money than previous years
Carrie Underwood performs "I Wanna Remember" with NEEDTOBREATHE at the CMT Music Awards on...
Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general