Keep Amarillo Clean hosting North Heights Cleanup events starting this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean will host several North Heights Cleanup events starting this weekend.

There are multiple cleanup times available for volunteers to participate.

Volunteers will meet at Bone Hooks Park. Disposable bags and gloves are provided.

Volunteers are asked to wear boots and long pants to pickup trash in vacant lots and open fields.

Garden gloves and extra bags will help.

Below is a list of cleanup days and times:

June 12 - 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 13 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 14 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 15 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 16 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 17 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 18 - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

