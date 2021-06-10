The Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place is partnering with United Supermarkets for the Never Cook Again Raffle.

There are three chances to win gift cards from participating restaurants and gift cards from United.

Participating restaurants include Cask and Cork, La Bella Pizza, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chicken Express, Hoffbrau Steakhouse, Lost Cajun, Butterlove Biscuits, Ruffled Cup, Pizza Nomad, Fireslice Pizza, Bubba’s 33, Pescaraz, Metropolitan A Speakeasy, Ye Old Pancake Station, Spicy Mikes BBQ.

Tickets are $5 for one chance and $20 for five chances.

The first draw will be $1,000 in gift cards.

The second draw will be $500 in gift cards.

The third draw will be $250 in United Gift Cards.

The drawing will take place on September 18, 2021.

To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.