Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

The Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle

Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle (Source: Hope and Healing Place)
Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle (Source: Hope and Healing Place)(Hope and Healing Place)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place is partnering with United Supermarkets for the Never Cook Again Raffle.

There are three chances to win gift cards from participating restaurants and gift cards from United.

Participating restaurants include Cask and Cork, La Bella Pizza, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chicken Express, Hoffbrau Steakhouse, Lost Cajun, Butterlove Biscuits, Ruffled Cup, Pizza Nomad, Fireslice Pizza, Bubba’s 33, Pescaraz, Metropolitan A Speakeasy, Ye Old Pancake Station, Spicy Mikes BBQ.

Tickets are $5 for one chance and $20 for five chances.

The first draw will be $1,000 in gift cards.

The second draw will be $500 in gift cards.

The third draw will be $250 in United Gift Cards.

The drawing will take place on September 18, 2021.

To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old in Amber Alert, mother found safe, police say
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County

Latest News

Do you consider yourself middle class?
Roosevelt County seeking 40 interns for paid summer program
(Source: Keep Amarillo Clean)
Keep Amarillo Clean hosting North Heights Cleanup events starting this weekend
Litter
Panhandle HS student wins scholarship for litter clean up efforts
Jerry Rene Medrano
Officials: Man wanted for bond forfeiture on charge of sexual abuse of a child