Discover Center hosting event tomorrow evening for $1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discover Center will be hosting an event tomorrow evening for just $1 per person.

There will be $1 admission for tomorrow, Friday June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Guests can discover family, fun and science for just $1 per person in the evening.

There will be:

Space Theater shows at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Exhibits, including the newest traveling exhibit, Toys the Inside Story

Science Live, demonstrations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

