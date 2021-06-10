Viewers Choice Awards
Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for sick puppy’s vet bills

By WDIV staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WDIV) - An 8-year-old boy in Michigan sold some of his favorite collectibles to raise the money needed to help his puppy when it got sick.

Bryson Kliemann spends his summers in Michigan with his dad and grandfather. When he’s not there, he is with his mom and stepdad in Virginia.

That’s where he recently got his new best friend Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.

“He didn’t want to play one day and then he started to get slower,” Bryson said.

Parvo is a virus in dogs that can be treated if acted upon quickly, but multiple nights at the veterinarian were going to be tough for the family to afford.

Bryson Kiliman got a new best friend in Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.(Family, WDIV via CNN Newsource)

Bryson got the idea to sell his Pokemon cards on the side of the road to raise money for his best pal.

“Every year when it comes up for his birthdays, for Christmas, for whatever, when we take him shopping and stuff like that - it’s Pokemon, Pokemon, Pokemon,” said his grandfather, David Cole. “So for him to get rid of them is something huge.”

Bryson made more than enough money through his sales and a GoFundMe page.

Not only was he able to save Bruce, now he is using the leftover funds to help other families who have dogs that are sick.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

