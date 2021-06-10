Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Public Library hosts ‘Puppy Tales’ program where kids read to therapy dogs

Amarillo Public Library hosts ‘Puppy Tales’, chance for kids to read with therapy dogs.
Amarillo Public Library hosts ‘Puppy Tales’, chance for kids to read with therapy dogs.(Amarillo Public Library)
By Penny Kmitt
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids have the chance to read to therapy dogs at the Amarillo Public Library during their summer event ‘Puppy Tales.’

The program started as a way to help shy or anxious children build their confidence and develop a love for reading.

“Research has shown that this is very beneficial for our patrons,” explained Melody Boren, youth services coordinator for the Amarillo Public Library. “It helps build confidence in reading because dogs do not care if you’re mispronouncing something, and all the practice reading helps you improve and grow as a reader.”

‘Puppy Tales’ uses therapy dogs who are specially trained to be patient and well behaved.

Kids feel less nervous reading to the dogs, allowing them to take their time and figure out words for themselves.

“If a child is anxious about reading, this is very helpful to them because the dogs love to be read to...they love the attention and they’re there for it. They’re also certified therapy dogs which is really important in terms of safety and training,” said Boren.

Library staff believes if kids feel confident about reading at a young age, they will enjoy reading for years to come.

“It’s a combination that’s really unique because kids get excited about coming to the library,” said Boren. “The level of excitement over meeting the dogs and petting them and talking to them and read to them is unbelievably exciting and heartwarming for parents and care givers as well.”

Boren explains the library uses the same dogs every year, but are always looking for additional pups.

“We have a golden doodle who is a pretty tall dog who comes and visits the library and we also have a chow who is a smaller chow than you normally see and she’s very fluffy,” she explained. “They’re both great dogs, I love their work, they are dedicated to helping people feel better and especially to helping the kids....I believe all therapy dogs are required to have a certain amount of hours in service, so if a dog would like to join our efforts, they can call the library.”

‘Puppy Tales’ is geared for kids ages three to about 10 years old.

The program is part of the Amarillo Public Library’s ‘Tails and Tales’ summer reading club.

‘Puppy Tales’ is offered monthly at the North Branch Library and each branch will have their own session once throughout the summer.

Sessions are limited and registration is required.

You can register here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation
An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area....
Amber Alert: Texas 1-year-old, mother abducted by man wanted on murder charges, police say
The cities of Friona and Dalhart will start new development and renovations on its community...
Cities of Friona and Dalhart will start new development and renovations on community parks
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger

Latest News

This evening kicks off the first day to the 75th anniversary of Dogie Days in Dumas.
This year’s Dogie Days expected to raise more money than previous years
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Possible record highs.
Possible record highs.