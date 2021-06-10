Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo High Sandie baseball head to Round Rock for State Semifinal match up

The Sandies received a police and firefighter escort for their trip to state
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies baseball team headed to Round Rock this morning to compete in a three game series with Barbers Hill in the State Semifinals.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the Sandies and send them on their way.

The team was lead with a prayer before they headed off for their road trip.

They even received a special escort by Amarillo police and firefighters.

Kelly Slaughter and Kim Phillips, mothers of Bryson Slaughter and Cayden Phillips (AHS baseball players) spoke on what it means to them to have a child achieve such a great feat.

“Exactly five years ago, we were headed down this road with our oldest in 2016, and now we are going back with our senior who graduated this year.” Says Slaughter. “I’m really most excited just because I know what all my friends and family are in for, the experience they are about to have. It’s something you can’t explain.”

“This is my first baseball kid so, we have grown up with all of these kids and families and it’s just over the top exciting for all of us.” Phillips says.

First Pitch for the Sandies will take place Thursday June 10th @ 4 p.m. against Barbers Hill.

