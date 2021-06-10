Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

African woman gives birth to 10 babies, becomes contender for world record

According to reports, a woman in South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies.
According to reports, a woman in South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies.(Pexels)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in South Africa may hold the world record for giving birth to the most babies.

BBC reports Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies – seven boys and three girls.

Sithole’s husband told Petoria News initial scans only showed six babies. Later in the pregnancy doctors told the couple they were having octuplets, so they were surprised by the decuplets.

Sithole also has 6-year-old twins.

Guiness World Records is looking into Sithole’s case.

Nadya Suleman, of the United States, holds the current world record for giving birth to octuplets in 2009.

According to reports, a woman from Mali gave birth to nine babies in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old, mother found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses recent ransomware attacks.
Wray: FBI frowns on ransomware payments despite recent trend
Gun-buying spree: US firearm sales surge amid pandemic, protests and political rage.
US firearms sales surge through pandemic
AP source: College Football Playoff group proposes expansion from 4- to 12-team playoff to...
AP source: College Football Playoff group proposes expansion