30th Annual Relay for life in Canyon event is now open to register

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The registration is now open for the 30th Annual Relay for Life in Canyon for the entire Panhandle Plains.

This event is held by the American Cancer Society to honor anyone who has been affected by cancer..

The event includes different kinds of ceremonies and a survivor/ caregiver walk.

It takes place September 11, from 9:00 in the morning until 11:00 at night at the square in Canyon.

Organizers say most of the money stays in the community.

“I want people to celebrate survivors, which is what it’s all about giving these people more birthdays money stays, lots of the money stays local like gives people rides gives people help with their medication. There’s Hope Lodges that they can stay out when they have to go to like Dallas or Houston, and it helps pay for that. The rides, they can call and help get rides, they get free wigs if they would like a free wig, all of that money helps for local people,” said Amie Adams, co-chair for Relay for Life in Canyon.

If you can not participate in the event, you can still be involved by donating at the event’s website.

All donors become sponsors and sponsorships go on the back of t-shirts and banners.

Another way you can be help out is by attending the Sod Squad game on July 17, against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, click here for tickets.

This will be a survivor relay night so a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society

