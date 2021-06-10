2 men arrested after standoff in Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrested two men after a standoff in Borger.

Today, Hutchinson police followed up on a tip of a wanted person, Jared Salinas about a possible stolen vehicle in Borger.

Upon arrival, officials were given permission to enter the home, but consent was denied by Jared Salinas on scene.

The deputies exited the home due to denied consent and continued to conduct a warrant check on Jared Salinas.

Jared was found to have a Felony Warrant while on scene, but had retreated to the home.

Once the home was secured, Jared Salinas and Jaden Salinas refused to come out of the house after receiving commands to do so, which resulting in a standoff.

Law enforcement were able to obtain a search warrant for the home to re-enter and arrest Jared Salinas.

Law enforcement made entry by knocking the front door open and entering the home.

Upon the execution of the search warrant, both Jaden and Jared Salinas were located and arrested.

Jared Dane Salinas was arrested for Assault Family/Household Member with Prev Conv IAT.

Jaden Dion Salinas was arrested for Theft of Property between $750 to $2,500.

Incident Release: On 6-9-2021 Deputies with the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office followed up on a tip of a wanted... Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.