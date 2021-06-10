1 man injured after a 2 semi crash on US Highway 54

HARTLEY, Texas (KFDA) - One man is injured early this morning after a semi collided with another semi that was loaded with cattle on US Highway 54.

According to officials, a semi loaded with cattle pulled onto Highway 54 while another semi was traveling west on the highway.

The semi headed west collided with the semi trailer causing it to split in half.

The highway was closed for several hours.

