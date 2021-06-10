Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 man injured after a 2 semi crash on US Highway 54

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLEY, Texas (KFDA) - One man is injured early this morning after a semi collided with another semi that was loaded with cattle on US Highway 54.

According to officials, a semi loaded with cattle pulled onto Highway 54 while another semi was traveling west on the highway.

The semi headed west collided with the semi trailer causing it to split in half.

The highway was closed for several hours.

An early morning accident on US Hwy 54 leaves one man injured. A semi loaded with cattle pulled onto US Hwy 54. ...

Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
Jerry Rene Medrano
Officials: Man wanted for bond forfeiture on charge of sexual abuse of a child

Latest News

Discover Center hosting event tomorrow evening for $1
TEDC announces Amarillo Economic Development Corp. as one of 6 entities noted for development efforts
Melissa Maddox
Woman charged with felony DWI after vehicle crashes into Moore County deputy
Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle (Source: Hope and Healing Place)
The Hope and Healing Place hosting Never Cook Again Raffle