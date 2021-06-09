Zebra Mussel Conservation Dogs return to Lake Meredith this weekend

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Zebra Mussel Conservation Dogs will be back at Lake Meredith this weekend to detect non-native Zebra Mussels on watercraft.

One of the dogs, Darby, has been diagnosed with a tumor on her brain stem. She has taken radiation treatments and is doing well.

Experts say Darby will live much longer to continue making a difference at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

Her owner, Laura, will take her three dogs to Lake Meredith this week to inspect for Zebra Mussels.

Zebra Mussels have not been detected at Lake Meredith so far, but if found, will accumulate quickly on every solid object in and around the lake. The mussels would eventually clog up piping infrastructure.

The invasive species will eventually obstruct the delivery of drinking water to communities.

The species first started infesting the Great Lakes area and have made their way south to parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.