Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Zebra Mussel Conservation Dogs return to Lake Meredith this weekend

Darby, Zebra Mussel Detection Dog (Source: Lake Meredith National Recreation Area)
Darby, Zebra Mussel Detection Dog (Source: Lake Meredith National Recreation Area)(Lake Meredith National Recreation Area)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Zebra Mussel Conservation Dogs will be back at Lake Meredith this weekend to detect non-native Zebra Mussels on watercraft.

One of the dogs, Darby, has been diagnosed with a tumor on her brain stem. She has taken radiation treatments and is doing well.

Experts say Darby will live much longer to continue making a difference at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

Her owner, Laura, will take her three dogs to Lake Meredith this week to inspect for Zebra Mussels.

Zebra Mussels have not been detected at Lake Meredith so far, but if found, will accumulate quickly on every solid object in and around the lake. The mussels would eventually clog up piping infrastructure.

The invasive species will eventually obstruct the delivery of drinking water to communities.

The species first started infesting the Great Lakes area and have made their way south to parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

The Fairly Group of Amarillo has launched Stay Home and Sing, a virtual singing contest....
Stay Home And Sing contest winners to show off skills at Hodgetown this week
First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage are introducing the Spirit of Adventure Program for kids...
First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage introduces Spirit of Adventure Program for kids across West Texas
Doctors urge patients to check blood pressure as pandemic stress, weight gain cause spike.
Doctors urging patients to check blood pressure as pandemic stress, weight gain cause spike
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation