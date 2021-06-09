Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

UK: Queen marks late husband’s 100th birthday with new rose

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose has officially been named in memory of the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund to support young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has marked what would have been her husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him.

The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary Thursday.

The rose is deep pink and dappled with white lines, and it was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, and married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

That was five years before she became queen at age 25.

Their marriage lasted 73 years, making Philip Britain’s longest-serving consort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

APD NEIGHBORHOOD POLICING
Amarillo School Resource Officers prepare to engage with community this summer
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
A Florida man chased down a 14-year-old suspected of stealing his Lamborghini on his scooter.
Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County