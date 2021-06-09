Stay Home And Sing contest winners to show off skills at Hodgetown this week

Viewers Choice Awards
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The overall winners of the Stay Home And Sing contest will perform at Hodgetown this week.

Jimmy Newman, Kinsey Newman, Rene Brain and Haylee Sessions, known as Connect 4, will be performing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers 30 minutes before the opening pitch on Friday, June 11.

Connect 4 was among more than 100 groups who entered the singing contest with the hopes of winning money for a nonprofit of their choice.

Overall, voters cast more than 86,000 votes.

To preview their performance, view Connect 4′s Stay Home And Sing entry here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

