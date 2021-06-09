Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sod Poodles late inning surge falls short to Hooks in game one, 10-6

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a two week road trip, the Sod Poodles were back at HODGETOWN, but a late inning rally was not enough as Amarillo fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 10-6 Tuesday night.

Sod Poodles RHP Luis Frias lasted 4.1 innings, allowing 7 hits, 6 runs, 2 home runs and 2 walks while striking out 2. The Soddies gave up three homers total to the Hooks. The Sod Poodles brought themselves a little closer when Jake McCarthy hit an RBI-triple to right-center on a full count that scored Alek Thomas, and cut the deficit 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Amarillo and Corpus will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow night as the Sod Poodles will once again transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for the second time in team history while the Hooks will become their Wednesday normal, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2021 this weekend, and the...
Coaching legend Joe Lombard selected for the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
NewsChannel10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays
Sod Squad pitcher and Seminole State Baseball product Hoss Brewer was named Texas Collegiate...
Sod Squad’s Hoss Brewer named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week
Amarillo High senior righty Chandler Needham pitching in relief against Tascosa.
Amarillo High back at state for the first time since 2016