Sod Poodles late inning surge falls short to Hooks in game one, 10-6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a two week road trip, the Sod Poodles were back at HODGETOWN, but a late inning rally was not enough as Amarillo fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 10-6 Tuesday night.

Sod Poodles RHP Luis Frias lasted 4.1 innings, allowing 7 hits, 6 runs, 2 home runs and 2 walks while striking out 2. The Soddies gave up three homers total to the Hooks. The Sod Poodles brought themselves a little closer when Jake McCarthy hit an RBI-triple to right-center on a full count that scored Alek Thomas, and cut the deficit 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Amarillo and Corpus will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow night as the Sod Poodles will once again transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for the second time in team history while the Hooks will become their Wednesday normal, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.