Night at Panhandle Plains History Museum hosting event this Friday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains History Museum is hosting an event after hours for the Night at PPHM this Friday.

This event starts at 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Friday June 11, where guests can explore the museum in the dark.

Role players and storytellers will come to life in all areas of PPHM to show guests what life was like on the Panhandle Plains during several decades in history.

This gives guests opportunities to explore and talk to the characters within the exhibits.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.