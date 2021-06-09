Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Night at Panhandle Plains History Museum hosting event this Friday.

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains History Museum is hosting an event after hours for the Night at PPHM this Friday.

This event starts at 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Friday June 11, where guests can explore the museum in the dark.

Role players and storytellers will come to life in all areas of PPHM to show guests what life was like on the Panhandle Plains during several decades in history.

This gives guests opportunities to explore and talk to the characters within the exhibits.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Dogie Days
Dumas to host 75th annual Dogie Days celebration
The Fairly Group of Amarillo has launched Stay Home and Sing, a virtual singing contest....
Stay Home And Sing contest winners to show off skills at Hodgetown this week
First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage are introducing the Spirit of Adventure Program for kids...
First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage introduces Spirit of Adventure Program for kids across West Texas