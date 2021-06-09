Nazareth loses to Fayetteville in UIL 1A State Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nazareth has lost to Fayetteville in the UIL 1A State Semifinals.

The Swifts lost to the Lions 4-0 in today’s game.

Nazareth finishes the season with a 23-4 record.

Nazareth struggled at bat, only tallying three hits. Starting pitcher Aidan Moore allowed four hits, four runs and two walks while dishing out seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Reliver Trent Gerber pitched the final 3.1 innings only allowing one hit and one walk in addition to seven strikeouts.

Nazareth’s consistent defense led by four seniors guided the Swifts to their first State Semifinal in program history.

Four-year Head Coach Steven Moore has guided these players through the season, with this being the coaches’ last season.

Coach Moore plans on moving back to his hometown to rejoin and work for his family farm in Sunray.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.