Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Nazareth loses to Fayetteville in UIL 1A State Semifinals

The Nazareth Swifts, known for their basketball dominance, are making baseball history. It’s...
The Nazareth Swifts, known for their basketball dominance, are making baseball history. It’s been a long time coming for the team. Nazareth’s consistent defense led by four seniors has guided the Swifts to their first State Semifinal in program history.(Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nazareth has lost to Fayetteville in the UIL 1A State Semifinals.

The Swifts lost to the Lions 4-0 in today’s game.

Nazareth finishes the season with a 23-4 record.

Nazareth struggled at bat, only tallying three hits. Starting pitcher Aidan Moore allowed four hits, four runs and two walks while dishing out seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Reliver Trent Gerber pitched the final 3.1 innings only allowing one hit and one walk in addition to seven strikeouts.

Nazareth’s consistent defense led by four seniors guided the Swifts to their first State Semifinal in program history.

Four-year Head Coach Steven Moore has guided these players through the season, with this being the coaches’ last season.

Coach Moore plans on moving back to his hometown to rejoin and work for his family farm in Sunray.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

After a two week road trip, the Sod Poodles were back at HODGETOWN, but a late inning rally was...
Sod Poodles late inning surge falls short to Hooks in game one, 10-6
The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2021 this weekend, and the...
Coaching legend Joe Lombard selected for the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
NewsChannel10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays
Sod Squad pitcher and Seminole State Baseball product Hoss Brewer was named Texas Collegiate...
Sod Squad’s Hoss Brewer named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week