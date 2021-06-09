Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation

Brandon Lyle Henk
Brandon Lyle Henk(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge.

Officials identified the man as Brandon Lyle Henk.

RCSO said he is wanted for felony aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon and a felony probation violation for a drug charge.

Anyone with information on Henk’s location is asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace