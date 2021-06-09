Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge.

Officials identified the man as Brandon Lyle Henk.

RCSO said he is wanted for felony aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon and a felony probation violation for a drug charge.

Anyone with information on Henk’s location is asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a cash reward.

