Low 100′s coming our way!

Our rain chances have gone away for the rest of the week as very hot weather settles in. Low 100s spread across most of the area for Wednesday and Thursday along with much drier air. Southwest winds will drive the dry line over into Oklahoma and with High pressure over the top of us sinking air will keep the skies clear. Low 90s return for Friday and into the weekend with a slight evening storms Saturday through Monday.

