Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned

By KPNX staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - After a full recovery, a 2-year-old boy and his family got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

It’s been about two months since Justin nearly drowned at his family’s pool.

Police body camera video shows them at the house April 18, approaching the boy as his mother performs chest compressions.

Officer Shelby Meinhardt then took over until paramedics could arrive.

“I entered the backyard and mom was there, she was on the north side of the pool and already initiated CPR, which was just wonderful,” Meinhardt said Tuesday.

“If I didn’t know what to do, I don’t think my son would be here today,” said Justin’s mother Erika Alverez.

It was thanks to mom’s quick thinking to start CPR, coupled with the life-saving efforts of police, firefighters and emergency room doctors, that the 2-year-old is happy and healthy like nothing happened.

His family on Tuesday got to meet the first responders who saved his life and say thank you.

“I don’t know if it’s a miracle, but I’m just happy that he made a full recovery,” Meinhardt said.

Family, first responders and even the mayor of Phoenix showed up to show their appreciation and get the word out as the weather warms up to watch children around water.

“It happens so quickly and once it happens, it’s not like the moves,” Erika Alverez said. “It’s quick, it’s silent, you don’t hear no screaming or splashing.”

It’s the call no first responder wants to hear, but in Justin’s case he was one of the lucky few.

“It was just an amazing to see this outcome and know that they get to celebrate more birthdays with him, so I’m just very happy for them,” Meinhardt said.

As part of the city’s efforts to reduce drownings, Phoenix is offering free swim lessons for kids ages 3 to 12.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base...
San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, a worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station...
US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID-19
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op
AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share with globe
After the COVID-19 lockdown, many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza...
Next flu season may be a doozy