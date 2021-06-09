First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage introduces Spirit of Adventure Program for kids across West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage are introducing the Spirit of Adventure Program for kids across West Texas.

The program was created to showcase the experiences and organizations the Amarillo, Canyon and Lubbock communities have to offer.

The program encourages kids to work their way through a map of adventures this summer that includes local museums, art exhibits, amusement parks and other educational facilities.

The program is free, but there are fees for certain adventures.

Adventurers are encouraged to submit photos by posting them on social media using #TheSpiritofAdventure or emailing them to marketing@FirstUnited.net.

To start your adventure, click here.

