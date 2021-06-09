Viewers Choice Awards
Dumas to host 75th annual Dogie Days celebration

Dogie Days
Dogie Days(Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The 75th annual Dogie Days celebration will take place in Dumas this week.

The Dumas Noon Lions Club put on the event, which begins on Wednesday and lasts until Saturday.

Genuine Pit Bar-B-Que will be served on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the McDade Park.

The Dogie Days parade will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Dumas Avenue on Saturday, June 12.

For more information, contact the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce at (806) 935-2123.

