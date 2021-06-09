DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to DPS officials.

On Tuesday at around 4:10 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

The DPS canine unit arrived on scene and searched the vehicle, reporting finding fentanyl underneath the back seat.

Alejandro Alarcon Lopez Jr., 19, and Timothy Osorno, 23, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Randall County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Delano, California to South Carolina.

DPS Special Agents and Amarillo Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

HSI Special Agents have taken the case for federal prosecution.

