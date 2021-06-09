Cities of Friona and Dalhart will start new development and renovations on community parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cities of Friona and Dalhart will start new development and renovations on their community parks in an effort to bring more outdoor activity options to the public.

The park project for the city of Friona includes site work, outdoor seating, lighting and security, overhead canopies, a dog park, disc golf course, project signage, and professional services.

“The Friona Community Center has been long used as a stock show barn since its creation in 1973 and aside form that we used it for celebrations and wedding ceremonies, but the facility has not been touched since that time. So, what we’re doing is, we’re using some of those ideas that the visitor impact commission has suggested to us to implement through this grant program,” said Lee Davila, city manager for the City of Friona.

Friona expects to break ground on the improvements to the community center in 2022.

“Well, this would give our community a lot more options of having outdoor events in the city of Friona. Not only will they be able to participate in the hiking trail and the walking trail, they’ll be able to play Frisbee golf, they’ll be able to take their animals out here. They’ll be able to sit outside of the community center and just observe the complex and some of the improvements we’re making. We’re really trying to encourage people to come outside and enjoy Friona’s outdoor activities,” said Davila.

Below is a layout of what the City of Friona plans to do.

The City of Dalhart plans to make renovations at the Rita Blanca Lake Center as well as add an outdoor amphitheater for movie nights in the park.

City manager, James Stroud says other items will be added in the future and after contracts are finalized, they expect to have everything completed before next spring.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $21.6 million in competitive local park grants to help fund park projects, and the cities of Friona and Dalhart are recipients of that.

The City of Friona will receive $150,000 for its Community Park on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis for a project total of $300,000.

The $150,000 grant, EDC funds and the other private funds will be used to make the Dalhart Park improvements.

Here are some preliminary designs of the Dalhart splash park plus layout plans for the play unit and playground.

