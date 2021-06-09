Viewers Choice Awards
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip

Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy Chase, Md. Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours late Tuesday after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

Even Biden wasn’t spared. The president brushed a cicada from his shoulder as he chatted up his traveling press corps before he boarded Air Force One for the flight to Europe.

“Watch out for the cicadas,” Biden said.

It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries journalists at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden’s visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

