Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo School Resource Officers prepare to engage with community this summer

APD NEIGHBORHOOD POLICING
APD NEIGHBORHOOD POLICING(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A break from school won’t necessarily mean a break in the connection between students and School Liaison Officers this summer.

Every summer, when the school year ends and students get a break from class, School Resource Officers (SRO) go back to patrol duty, but this year, these officers will be joining the Neighborhood Policing Program (NPO).

“Is still a patrol function, but is more focused on some of our neighborhoods where we have challenges we’re trying to work with,” said Chief Martin Birkenfeld at Amarillo Police Department.

Much like being in the neighborhoods allows NPOs to become familiar with community members in their areas, being in the schools allows resource officers to make connections with students every day.

“Our officers are already familiar with kids and schools, and so they are going to be out in the community and some will be seeing some of the same kids that they have develop relationships with. So the kids know the officers, the officers know the kids, there’s a level of trust already,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

During the pandemic lockdown, SROs fell behind in establishing connections with the kids and by doing community policing throughout the summer, the hope is to help make up for that.

“We’re going to try to work on rebuilding those relationships, we want our school kids to be safe, but we also want the kids to feel comfortable talking to police officers,” said Chief Birkenfeld. “Tell us what’s going on in your community, what are you concerned about? So that we can offer a helping hand.”

The SROs are currently working at the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, and will start neighborhood policing in two or three weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town.
New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
An affidavit with details on the criminal investigation is currently sealed.
Wichita Falls man tried to buy explosives from undercover FBI in plot to attack data centers
Night at Panhandle Plains History Museum hosting event this Friday
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general