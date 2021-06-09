All of a Sudden, Summer!

For Amarillo, we hit 90 for the first time this year as of Tuesday, and it looks like we’ll hit 100 degrees for the first time this year today! Thanks to an upper-level high, we’ll see sunny skies, relatively calm winds and temperatures climbing into the triple digits across a lot of the area. In the northeast, temperatures could stay as cool as 89, while the warmest places will be facing 100-105 degree highs, namely Palo Duro Canyon where a heat advisory is in effect for this afternoon. We’ll see more of the same Thursday, likely hotter, before a “cold” front rolls in Friday, knocking us back down into the low 90s.