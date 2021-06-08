Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WATCH: Damage caused by a tornado that touched down in Colorado near Platteville on Monday

Crews are currently assessing the damage done by a tornado Monday night in Weld County. Our...
Crews are currently assessing the damage done by a tornado Monday night in Weld County. Our news partners at CBS Denver flew their helicopter over the damage Tuesday morning.(CBS Denver)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are currently assessing the damage done by a tornado Monday night in Weld County. A part of Weld County was under a tornado warning until 6 p.m. The tornado was spotted close to Platteville, about 35 miles north of Denver.

Our news partners at CBS Denver flew their helicopter over the damage Tuesday morning:

WATCH: Check out this helicopter video of the tornado damage after a touched down Monday in Colorado near Platteville.

WATCH: Check out this helicopter video of the tornado damage after a touched down Monday in Colorado near Platteville. Video courtesy of our news partners at CBS Denver. READ MORE: https://www.kktv.com/2021/06/07/watch-tornado-touches-down-colorado-near-platteville-monday/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The National Weather Service will be in the area Tuesday to assess the damage and determine the track and intensity of the tornado.

Click here to see video of the tornado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

Latest News

Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
amarillo city pools
Amarillo Parks and Recreation announces clear bag requirement for city pools
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
NewsChannel10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect