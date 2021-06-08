WATCH: Damage caused by a tornado that touched down in Colorado near Platteville on Monday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are currently assessing the damage done by a tornado Monday night in Weld County. A part of Weld County was under a tornado warning until 6 p.m. The tornado was spotted close to Platteville, about 35 miles north of Denver.

Our news partners at CBS Denver flew their helicopter over the damage Tuesday morning:

WATCH: Check out this helicopter video of the tornado damage after a touched down Monday in Colorado near Platteville. WATCH: Check out this helicopter video of the tornado damage after a touched down Monday in Colorado near Platteville. Video courtesy of our news partners at CBS Denver. READ MORE: https://www.kktv.com/2021/06/07/watch-tornado-touches-down-colorado-near-platteville-monday/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The National Weather Service will be in the area Tuesday to assess the damage and determine the track and intensity of the tornado.

We'll be doing a damage survey on Tuesday, June 8 to determine the exact track, damage, and intensity of the tornado (EF-scale). Initial reports of damage and reports can be found here... https://t.co/V8PVmeYujq #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2021

