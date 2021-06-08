Viewers Choice Awards
Sunshine & Heat

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Last night’s thunderstorms are making their way out of the region, and that will about do it for rain chances this week. Our main focus now is possible record breaking heat possible mainly Wednesday and Thursday. For your Tuesday, expect daytime highs in the mid-90s, with the warmest spots around the region hitting triple digits. As of right now, the west will be the area we watch for hotter highs thanks to a dryline moving its way across the area, leaving the east in the 90s. Winds will steadily be out of the south to southwest at 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies.

As of right now, rain chances don’t return to the forecast until late Saturday night.

