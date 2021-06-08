Viewers Choice Awards
Sod Squad’s Hoss Brewer named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week

Sod Squad pitcher and Seminole State Baseball product Hoss Brewer was named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week along with San Antonio's Kolby Lunsford.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Squad (5-2) pitcher and Seminole State Baseball product Hoss Brewer was named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week along with San Antonio’s Kolby Lunsford for the first week of the season from May 28th – June 6th.

The 6′4″ right-hander went (1-0) over three games, including two starts, and totaled 10 strikeouts and just four hits allowed in eight innings pitched. Brewer currently is the only TCL starter with at least two bids to not allow a run this season.

The Sod Squad hit the road Tuesday, June 8 for a nine-game road trip starting in Brazos Valley and continuing in Victoria, Baton Rouge, and Acadiana. The Sod Squad returns home on Tuesday, June 22 for a five-game series against Victoria at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

