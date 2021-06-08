NewsChannel10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel10 is partnering with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to broadcast Sunday night games this summer.

Broadcasts begin on June 13 and last until September 12.

Viewers can watch the games on NewsChannel10 Too (10.2 over the air) or on Channel 6 (Suddenlink).

“We are so excited for this opportunity to serve the Panhandle and bring more LIVE, local sports to the area,” said NewsChannel 10′s General Manager Brent McClure. “This will allow viewers to get a sample of what the ball games feel like, the level of play from the talent and hopefully ignite the passion to support our local Sod Poodles baseball team even more.”

Stay tuned for Sod Poodles Baseball Sundays on NewsChannel 10 Too:

June 13- 5:05p – vs Corpus

June 20- 6:05p - vs Midland

July 4 – 6: 05p – vs Wichita with Fireworks after the game.

July 25 – 6:05p – vs Frisco

Aug 1 – 6:05p –vs San Antonio

August 15 – 6:05p - vs Corpus

August 29 – 6:05p - vs Frisco

Sept 12 – 1:05p - vs Tulsa

Sept 19- 1:05p - vs Frisco

*Broadcast times subject to change NewsChannel 10 Media will have continued information on the games and times at www.newschannel10.com. Amarillo Sod Poodles information on Tickets, Events and much more can be found at www.sodpoodles.com

