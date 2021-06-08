New in Amarillo: Coffee, tea and smoothie options open across town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New beverage options are opening at some of Amarillo’s most iconic places, such as Cadillac Ranch and the Amarillo National Bank Plaza Two.

Caddy Shack Coffee Stop

Cadillac Ranch is now home to Caddy Shack Coffee Stop.

The coffee-mobile is open seven days a week to community members and those passing through.

Caddy Shack owners hope to give tourists a taste of Amarillo and encourage them to stay in town a little longer.

“It’s just an iconic part of the Texas panhandle,” said co-owner, Matt Maloney. “It’s so fun to be a part of travelers getting to see Texas maybe for the first or only time and we get to represent the Texas Panhandle in an authentic way. And it’s a long walk out to the Cadillac Ranch and that’s thirsty work so we thought we would solve that problem.”

Caddy Shack Coffee Stop serves a variety of drinks for the entire family on a road trip, as well as small snacks.

We have Kind House bakery baked goods. A part of the proceeds goes towards helping out families in the Ukraine. If you... Posted by Caddy Shack Coffee Stop on Saturday, May 29, 2021

“We have iced coffee, hot coffees, we have our specialty drinks ,a couple of those are the Cadillac ranch, Texas Sheet Cake, the Tumbleweed, the Longhorn, and the Six Shooter which has 6 shots of espresso in it,” explained Alisa Paul, co-owner of Caddy Shack Coffee Stop.

“The 6th shooter is pretty special,” Maloney added. “It will get you down the road. Six shots of espresso and two flavors of your choice it top notch.”

Pulled by a 1957 Cadillac Coupe Devill, Caddy Shack Coffee Stop owners want to make Cadillac Ranch a full experience, hoping tourists from all over the country have conversations over a cup of coffee.

Nectar + Brew

Downtown business people and visitors can now find a new beverage option in Amarillo National Bank Plaza Two.

Located inside Ebby’s, Nectar + Brew hopes to provide a quick breakfast or lunch alternative to those working downtown.

They will also deliver coffee set ups for business meetings.

“Downtown Amarillo has amazing restaurants, but there’s not something quick and fast and fresh downtown,” said Kim May, co-owner of Nectar + Brew. “So really catering to people who work downtown, we wanted to do something that was healthy, it gave you a lunch alternative that was something different that you just don’t get here. A breakfast alternative too.”

Nectar + Brew serves low-acidic coffee for those with sensitive stomachs and smoothies.

A three-way partnership between Ebby’s, Nobox Creative marketing agency and IVRS, Nectar + Brew puts emphasis on convenience and wellness with low-carb smoothies like their ‘Don’t Knock It’.

“You can’t knock it till you try it,” May explained. “The smoothie has fresh pineapple, jalapeno, mint and some chia seeds. So it’s got some protein, some substance...but literally if you need an afternoon pick me up, this is your margarita without the alcohol.”

Nectar + Brew gets their coffee from Counter Culture roasters in California and all smoothies are made fresh to order in house.

The shop is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Get healthy and get shopping! Grab yourself a delicious smoothie or coffee while you shop inside Ebby's Edibles & Getables! We'll be here waiting to serve you! We are open today until 2pm. Posted by Nectar + Brew on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Dutch Bros. Coffee broke ground this week at 5411 Coulter St.

Thee Oregon-based chain coins themselves the ‘In-N-Out of Coffee,’ as most drinks can be ordered only by their secret menu.

A representative from Dutch Bros. says the community can expect the shop to be open by the end of this year.

“We’re so excited to open our first shop in Amarillo this year,” said Aaron Harris, vice president of development at Dutch Bros. “It’s a welcoming community and great place for business!”

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the new Dutch Bros will have a double drive thru.

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. Coffee opening on Coulter Street. (KFDA)

Dutch Bros. received a building permit from the City of Amarillo for $250,000 to build the new location.

The coffee chain currently has over 450 stores in 11 different states.

Make it a Dutch summer with a Blended Cabana Rebel! #DutchBros #RebelEnergyDrink pic.twitter.com/IevbV8h2y3 — Dutch Bros Coffee (@DutchBros) May 30, 2021

