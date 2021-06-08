Viewers Choice Awards
Heat Wave Ahead!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is a slight chance for a strong storm in the area later tonight but most of the area will stay clear. If a storm does form then strong winds and hail will be the primary threats. Rain chances go away for the rest of the week as very hot weather settles in. Expect mid to upper 90s for Tuesday but that is just the start. Low 100s spread across most of the area for Wednesday and Thursday along with much drier air. Low 90s return for Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

