Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to grow the Amarillo downtown by adding more apartments to the area, leasing agents are now beginning to accept applications for residents for the apartments coming soon to the Firstbank Southwest Tower.

Construction is on track to move tenants in by August 1.

This week leasing agents will be making calls to people on the waiting list as there are still many apartments available.

“The construction process is different depending on which apartment unit you’re in. But we’re to the point where the unit we’re standing in is the one furthest along. They’ll start painting tomorrow and then they’ll go down the hall and then downstairs to the next apartments, you know one by one. We’ve taken a few deposits and we’ve sent out a few leases and again, we’re just getting started right now. So, there’s a handful of them available if people are interested,” said Aaron Emerson, leasing agent for the building and owner/broker at Gaut Whittenburg Emerson.

All of them will be apartments, none will be kondos.

People who have so far been interested in these apartments have been younger couples, empty nesters and local businesses looking for corporate apartments.

“Ballpark, the rent is going to be roughly $2,000 a one bedroom, roughly $3,000 for a two bedroom. Some are a little more, some are a little less. The only additional bills that will be paid is electricity. I’m not sure what that’ll be, but I’m assuming it’ll be something very similar to what a 1,500 square foot house would be with a total brand-new system. So, I don’t expect it to be much, I would think $100 a month, something like that in addition,” said Emerson.

Currently the office portion of the building is roughly 88 percent occupied.

If you’re interested in these apartments and would like to tour them, call (806)373-3111 or visit residenceat600.com.

Below are some updated renderings of the floor plans and furnished apartments.

