FDA approves Alzheimers drug, Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter weighs in

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The FDA has approved a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, for the first time in nearly two decades.

When the FDA approved a new drug today to treat Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is weighing in.

The drug was developed for patients with mild cognitive impairment, and aims to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, not just ease symptoms.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 400, 000 people are currently living with the disease in Texas.

By 2025, that number is expected to increase by 22.5 percent.

“We encourage people who are interested in learning more about this treatment for themselves or a loved one to have a conversation with their health care provider. Because this is the first drug that slows Alzheimer’s disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments,” said Pifa’s Silva, director of programs and services, Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter.

Silva also says the organization’s highest priority is eliminating barriers to access to this therapy.

“The Alzheimer’s Association will do everything in it’s power to ensure access to the drug and any diagnostic test needed during the treatment process to all who it will benefit. We know that infusion therapies have been made available under Medicare and insurance for conditions like cancer and multiple sclerosis, so it’s reasonable to expect this for Aducanumab,” said Silva.

The FDA has not approved a novel therapy for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.

Today’s decision disregarded warnings from independent advisers that the treatment hasn’t been shown to help slow the disease.

It will take several months for the drug to become available for most patients.

