Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men are facing federal drug charges after a DPS trooper found nearly $700,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 5, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40.

The trooper identified the driver as Louis Cobos and the passenger as John Szary with a woman and an infant sitting in the back of the SUV.

After consent to search the vehicle, the trooper contacted a K-9 unit to search the vehicle.

According to the documents, law enforcement found substances of methamphetamine and cocaine in the SUV.

The drugs are worth a total of about $700,000 on the street, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Szary later told the trooper that there was a firearm between the drivers seat and center console.

According to the complaint, Louis Cobos and John Szary admitted in an interview that they were to be paid $5,000 to deliver the drugs.

Cobos admitted that the firearm was his, knowingly that he was a felon.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
Furnished renderings
Firstbank Southwest Tower apartments now accepting applications for residents

Latest News

John Paul Garcia
Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
amarillo city pools
Amarillo Parks and Recreation announces clear bag requirement for city pools
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination