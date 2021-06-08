Annual Armed Forces Golf OPS to benefit area veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 14th Annual Armed Forces Golf OPS will be held at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in July.

The fundraising golf tournament supports the needs of local veterans in the area.

Both military and non-military players are encouraged to participate.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The Roan Creek Marine Corps League is sponsoring the event.

Those interested in participating can learn more on the league’s website.

