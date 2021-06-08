Viewers Choice Awards
Annual Armed Forces Golf OPS to benefit area veterans

Annual Golf OPS
Annual Golf OPS(Roan Creek Marine Corps League)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 14th Annual Armed Forces Golf OPS will be held at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in July.

The fundraising golf tournament supports the needs of local veterans in the area.

Both military and non-military players are encouraged to participate.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The Roan Creek Marine Corps League is sponsoring the event.

Those interested in participating can learn more on the league’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

