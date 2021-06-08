Amarillo police ask for help identifying shooting suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help as they search for the suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 9.

Officers were sent to a location near Cherokee Trail and 45th Avenue on reports of a shooting.

A witness captured video of the shooting, which showed a white four-door car occupied by four men.

The men were talking to another man and a woman. A man is seen later as he returns to the white car, grabs a pistol and points it at the other two.

Next, the video shows a four-door Honda reversing quickly into the white car.

Police said the man with the pistol then shot at the Honda as it fled the scene.

APD said no one has been identified at this point.

They are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

