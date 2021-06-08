Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Parks and Recreation announces clear bag requirement for city pools

amarillo city pools
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced that guests will be required to use clear bags at city pool facilities this summer.

The parks department said this measure is being taken for the safety of guests and staff members.

According to the department, all bags are subject to search at the discretion of staff.

Effective immediately and for the safety of guests and staff members, we will begin enforcing a clear bag policy at our...

Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Saturday, June 5, 2021

