Amarillo Parks and Recreation announces clear bag requirement for city pools
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced that guests will be required to use clear bags at city pool facilities this summer.
The parks department said this measure is being taken for the safety of guests and staff members.
According to the department, all bags are subject to search at the discretion of staff.
