Amarillo College hosting New to Medicare 2021 Workshop

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to attend the Amarillo New to Medicare 2021 Workshop.

The free training takes place Thursday June 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall.

Attendees will learn updates for medicare programs as well as state specific information.

For information on how to register in advance, call Lisa Hancock at (806) 331 2227.

