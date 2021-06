CIMARRON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - One person was injured in a collision U.S. Highway 385 outside of Boise City this morning.

A truck carrying potatoes was involved in the collision, and the potatoes spread across the road.

Cimarron County Sheriffs Office said one person received a minor injury.

🚧🥔🚛 Single Vehicle Collision 🚛🥔🚧 Location: 385/EW 34 Single vehicle collision, Minor injury, southbound 385 obstruct a with potatoes. Dropped pin https://goo.gl/maps/uRNCaDj34h9c3P2F7 Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

