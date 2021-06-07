Xcel Energy Southwestern Public Service filed to raise rates for 2 year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy SPS filed Friday to raise rates for two years, including $3.84 per month for average residential customers to make up for extra fuel costs totaling $76 million.

Xcel Energy’s Southwestern Public Service filed papers Friday asking state regulators to let it recover seventy six million in costs for natural gas including purchases during February’s Winter Storm Uri.

If approved, the hike would add almost four dollars a month to an average residential bill for two years. Normally companies have one year to recover fuel costs, but SPS says the expense is so large it would prefer to spread the collection out.

In the filings, SPS explains some of the ways it tried to keep costs down during Uri by using alternative fuels, getting gas from sister utility Public Service Company of Colorado and using stockpiled gas while the market went wild.

