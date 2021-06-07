WTAMU to host Slice of Summer for regional high school students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host Slice of Summer for regional high school students.

The weekly series of events will be hosted by WT Recreational Sports and is open to incoming freshmen through senior high school students.

WTAMU says Slice of Summer is an opportunity for students to gain the ultimate college experience through various activities. Those include social events, intramurals, esports, mini-challenges and more.

The events will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on June 9 and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on June 16, June 23 and June 30 in the Virgil Henson Activity Center.

Admission is free for VHAC members.

The cost is $10 each for nights two through four or $20 for a three night pass. The first night is free for everyone.

Snacks and beverages will be provided each night.

