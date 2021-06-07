Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WTAMU to host Slice of Summer for regional high school students

WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host Slice of Summer for regional high school students.

The weekly series of events will be hosted by WT Recreational Sports and is open to incoming freshmen through senior high school students.

WTAMU says Slice of Summer is an opportunity for students to gain the ultimate college experience through various activities. Those include social events, intramurals, esports, mini-challenges and more.

The events will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on June 9 and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on June 16, June 23 and June 30 in the Virgil Henson Activity Center.

Admission is free for VHAC members.

The cost is $10 each for nights two through four or $20 for a three night pass. The first night is free for everyone.

Snacks and beverages will be provided each night.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
Curry County announces 2021 summer internship program
One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
Extreme Martial Arts hold annual "Strike First" event to encourage the growth of combat sports...
VIDEO: Extreme Martial Arts hosts annual "Strike First" tournament to grow combat sports