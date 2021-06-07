Time to Bring the Heat

After some late night thunderstorms, we could see a similar set up for our Monday. Showers and thunderstorms could push into the area from the northwest this afternoon into tonight, with heavy rain and hail being our biggest threats. How long the storms survive as they push into the area is the biggest question. Then after today, rain chances go down, and temperatures begin to rise. We’ll see highs in the low 90s today, mid-90s Tuesday, then triple digits will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with 102 degrees possible. Going towards the weekend, however, a “cold” front will arrive, dropping us back down into the 90s.