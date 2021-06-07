Lake Meredith National Recreation Area unveils new webcam at Sanford Yake Boat Ramp

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area unveiled a new webcam at the Sanford Yake Boat Ramp.

The webcam will show what is happening live at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

The technology was made possible by the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries, who provided the funding to purchase the equipment.

Wright-On Bait and Tackle provided access to the pole for the webcam.

The webcam will allow visitors to view the conditions at the lake.

You can view the webcam here.

