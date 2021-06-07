Viewers Choice Awards
Education Credit Union to open student-run branch at AmTech Career Academy

Amarillo Independent School District has unveiled the name and logo for a new state-of-the-art career technical school. (Source: AISD)(AISD)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Education Credit Union will open a student-run branch at Amarillo ISD’s AmTech Career Academy.

According to a news release, the branch will be student-led by senior apprentices from AmTech’s School of Business, Marketing and Finance.

“When students are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in the workforce, it not only changes their futures for the better, it helps build strong, thriving communities. We firmly believe that when you learn more, you live more and that is why we are so excited to enter this partnership with the AmTech Career Academy,” said Eric Jenkins, CEO of Education Credit Union.

AmTech Career Academy will offer over 30 pathways of learning with hands-on experience.

“We are deeply grateful to the Education Credit Union and honored by the trust they have placed in this partnership. The young professionals at AmTech who apprentice with ECU will have an unbelievable experience,” said AmTech Principal Jay Barrett. “I can’t think of a better way to develop talent than this apprenticeship model of work-based learning.”

More than 2,800 students at the Academy’s nine schools have scheduled to take AmTech classes this fall.

“We see AmTech as our opportunity to strengthen the workforce in Amarillo and the surrounding areas for generations to come,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “This facility and everyone involved are giving students the chance to really explore their passions, their interests and various career paths, all while learning in the most advanced environment possible. We are so thankful for Education Credit Union’s support.

The Academy will open its doors to students in August 2021.

