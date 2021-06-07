Viewers Choice Awards
Curry County announces 2021 summer internship program

Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County has announced a 2021 summer internship program for local students.

The county received grant funding for a summer internship program for students ages 16 through 18 who are interested in exposure to a variety of professions throughout Curry County.

The six-week internships begin on July 5.

Interns will be paid $10.80 an hour, be employed part-time and receive experiences that expand youth application of academic, technical and employability skills in a work setting.

“Interns will gain valuable knowledge and experience working with government agencies and local businesses to assist them in career exploration and setting goals for their future education and career choices. Connecting our youth with local public and private entities encourages highly motivated future members of our workforce to find careers within our local communities,” said Curry County HR Director Melissa Gunn.

For information on how to apply, click here.

